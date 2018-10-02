Tremendous Entertainment Names Sarah Whalen EVP of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Tremendous! Entertainment announced today that Sarah Whalen has been appointed executive vice president of development.

Whalen comes to TEI after 16 years at Original Productions, where, as executive vice president of programming and development, she developed and produced series like “Deadliest Catch,” “The Confession Tapes,” “Storage Wars,” and more. Based in Los Angeles, she will lead the expansion of TEI’s diverse programming slate. The company is best known for its series like “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern” and NBC’s “Naturally, Danny Seo.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Sarah join our team. She brings a passion for engaging audiences with powerful stories and unforgettable characters,” said Colleen Needles Steward, president and CEO of TEI. “We are looking forward to exploring new worlds, innovating new formats and diversifying our slate across broadcast, cable and digital under Sarah’s guidance.”

“I’m thrilled to join a company with a mission of making content that both entertains and inspires,” Whalen said. “I look forward to continuing the trajectory of their many successful shows currently on air while also expanding TEI’s footprint in the unscripted space with cutting-edge programming that captures and connects to viewers.”

Whalen most recently served as the interim CEO for Original Productions, spearheading new strategies and profit centers. Before working in television, Whalen directed behind-the-scenes documentaries for feature films. She also adapted and directed novels for the stage that premiered throughout the United States and Europe. She holds a Master of Arts in Media and Performance Studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.