You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Treadstone,’ Drama Set in Jason Bourne Universe, Lands Series Order at USA Network

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Bourne Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned.

The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions. The series will go into production in 2019.

“As the #1 cable entertainment network for the past 12 years, USA Network is delivering a dynamic lineup of big, bold programming – and what could be bigger and bolder than the Treadstone mythology?” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

“Treadstone” is produced by Universal Cable Productions. The series is written and executive produced by Tim Kring. Ramin Bahrani will direct the pilot and also serve as an executive producer. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner will executive produce on behalf of Captivate Entertainment (which produced the Bourne film franchise), along with Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment, and Justin Levy.

Related

Bourne first appeared in a series of novels written by Robert Ludlum, with Matt Damon then playing the character in a successful film trilogy comprised of “The Bourne Identity,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.” The three films grossed over $900 million at the global box office. Jeremy Renner joined the franchise as a new character named Aaron Cross in the 2012 film “The Bourne Legacy,” with Damon returning as the title character in 2016’s “Jason Bourne.” Richard Chamberlain also played the character in a 1988 miniseries based on “The Bourne Identity.”

“Treadstone” was one of four drama pilots USA ordered in April. The others are: the Rosario Dawson-led “Briarpatch;” “Dare Me”, based on the novel by Megan Abbott; and “Erase,” created by Denis Leary and Alex Cary with Leary also playing the lead role. The pick up for “Treadstone” also comes one day after USA announced that it was cancelling “Shooter” after three seasons. That show was also based on a film and was also inspired by a book series.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More TV

  • Starz Sets 'Outlander' Season 4 Premiere

    TV News Roundup: Starz Sets 'Outlander' Season 4 Premiere Date

    USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned. The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman […]

  • Abbi Jacobson

    Abbi Jacobson on 'Disenchantment,' 'Broad City,' and Her Most 'Personal' Project Yet

    USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned. The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman […]

  • Jason Bourne Movie

    'Treadstone,' Drama Set in Jason Bourne Universe, Lands Series Order at USA Network

    USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned. The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman […]

  • Manchester City Players Attend Premiere of

    Manchester City Players Attend Premiere of Amazon's 'All or Nothing'

    USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned. The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman […]

  • The Royals

    'The Royals' Canceled After Four Seasons at E!

    USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned. The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman […]

  • The Alienist S1 - 101

    'Alienist' Sequel 'The Angel of Darkness' Ordered by TNT

    USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned. The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman […]

  • Rosie O'Donnell, Frankie Shaw, David Nevins,

    Showtime Takes Boutique Approach Amid Intense Competition for Talent, Premium TV Viewers

    USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned. The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad