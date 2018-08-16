‘Treadstone,’ Drama Set in Jason Bourne Universe, Lands Series Order at USA Network

USA Network has ordered the drama “Treadstone” straight to series, Variety has learned.

The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne. The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions. The series will go into production in 2019.

“As the #1 cable entertainment network for the past 12 years, USA Network is delivering a dynamic lineup of big, bold programming – and what could be bigger and bolder than the Treadstone mythology?” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

“Treadstone” is produced by Universal Cable Productions. The series is written and executive produced by Tim Kring. Ramin Bahrani will direct the pilot and also serve as an executive producer. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner will executive produce on behalf of Captivate Entertainment (which produced the Bourne film franchise), along with Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment, and Justin Levy.

Related 'Shooter' Canceled After Three Seasons at USA Network USA Network Cancels 'Colony' After Three Seasons

Bourne first appeared in a series of novels written by Robert Ludlum, with Matt Damon then playing the character in a successful film trilogy comprised of “The Bourne Identity,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.” The three films grossed over $900 million at the global box office. Jeremy Renner joined the franchise as a new character named Aaron Cross in the 2012 film “The Bourne Legacy,” with Damon returning as the title character in 2016’s “Jason Bourne.” Richard Chamberlain also played the character in a 1988 miniseries based on “The Bourne Identity.”

“Treadstone” was one of four drama pilots USA ordered in April. The others are: the Rosario Dawson-led “Briarpatch;” “Dare Me”, based on the novel by Megan Abbott; and “Erase,” created by Denis Leary and Alex Cary with Leary also playing the lead role. The pick up for “Treadstone” also comes one day after USA announced that it was cancelling “Shooter” after three seasons. That show was also based on a film and was also inspired by a book series.