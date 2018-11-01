You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Travis Braun Sets Overall Deal With Disney Channels Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Travis Braun
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney Channel

Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels WorldwideVariety has learned exclusively.

Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service.

“Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, spanning live-action and animation,” said Nancy Kanter, executive vice president of content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager of Disney Junior. “We are very much looking forward to this partnership and to
exploring the inventive new ideas he comes up with next.”

Currently, Braun serves as creator and co-executive producer on the upcoming Disney Channel series “Fast Layne” and Disney Junior’s upcoming series “T.O.T.S.,” both set to premiere in 2019. Additionally, he has written episodes for Disney Junior’s hit series “Vampirina,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” and “Muppet Babies.” In 2016, Braun wrote and produced the Doritos “Crash the Super Bowl” commercial “Doritos Dogs,” which won a $1 million grand prize and aired during Super Bowl 50.

His past animation writing credits include Netflix’s original series”Turbo FAST” and the animated short “Charlie and Mr. Two,” which he created for Nickelodeon. He previously worked on the CBS drama “Criminal Minds.”

Braun is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Travis Braun

    Travis Braun Sets Overall Deal With Disney Channels Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

    Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. “Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, […]

  • Kevin Anjelah and America

    Anjelah Johnson to Star in NBC Comedy Produced by Kevin Hart, America Ferrera

    Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. “Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, […]

  • Actor Eric Lange photographed in Los

    'Lost' Actor Eric Lange Discusses New Role in Showtime's 'Escape at Dannemora'

    Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. “Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, […]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Lachlan Murdoch Talks Fox News, Megyn Kelly, Hope Hicks and Vision for New Fox

    Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. “Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, […]

  • Homecoming Amazon Studios BTS

    'Homecoming' Production Designer on Defining the Series in One Shot

    Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. “Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, […]

  • Barry Jenkins

    Barry Jenkins Signs First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

    Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. “Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, […]

  • Claire Underwood and Donald Trump

    Donald Trump vs. Claire Underwood: 'House of Cards' Stars Cast Their Votes

    Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service. “Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad