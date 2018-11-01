Travis Braun Sets Overall Deal With Disney Channels Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Braun has entered an overall deal with Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned exclusively.

Under the deal, Braun will develop and produce both animated and live-action content across Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, as well as Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service.

“Travis has created and written some of the most imaginative content for our audiences, spanning live-action and animation,” said Nancy Kanter, executive vice president of content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager of Disney Junior. “We are very much looking forward to this partnership and to

exploring the inventive new ideas he comes up with next.”

Currently, Braun serves as creator and co-executive producer on the upcoming Disney Channel series “Fast Layne” and Disney Junior’s upcoming series “T.O.T.S.,” both set to premiere in 2019. Additionally, he has written episodes for Disney Junior’s hit series “Vampirina,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” and “Muppet Babies.” In 2016, Braun wrote and produced the Doritos “Crash the Super Bowl” commercial “Doritos Dogs,” which won a $1 million grand prize and aired during Super Bowl 50.

His past animation writing credits include Netflix’s original series”Turbo FAST” and the animated short “Charlie and Mr. Two,” which he created for Nickelodeon. He previously worked on the CBS drama “Criminal Minds.”

Braun is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.