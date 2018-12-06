‘Top Chef’ Gets Cooking in Germany, Sat.1 Orders Local Version

NBCUniversal and ProSiebenSat.1 have cooked up the first-ever deal for a local version of the popular “Top Chef” format in Germany.

In the show, chefs face off in a battle of culinary skills and take on cooking challenges that test their expertise in the kitchen. The format sees one chef eliminated each week as the field is whittled down and, ultimately, the Top Chef is crowned.

“Top Chef Germany” will play on the Sat.1 channel. Making his first appearance in a cookery show, lauded Austrian chef Eckart Witzigmann will be head judge in the six-part German series. It will be produced by RedSeven Entertainment.

“With ‘Top Chef Germany,’ we are bringing the queen of food shows to Germany,” said Kaspar Pflüger, managing director, Sat.1. “And I am honored that we have been able to attract Eckart Witzigmann, the best chef of all, as head judge. He represents the very highest culinary art like no one else. The fact that his students call him ‘the mother of all chefs’ says it all.”

In the U.S. the Emmy award-winning series first premiered in 2006 on Bravo. It is currently in its sixteenth season on the cable network.

NBCUniversal International Formats sells it internationally where it has fared well. The German deal takes the number of local versions to 23. Elsewhere internationally, a third season is about to air on MBC in the Middle East and M6 will show the tenth season of the French version in 2019.