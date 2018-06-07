Tony Goldwyn Cast Opposite Uma Thurman in Netflix Drama ‘Chambers’

“Scandal” alum Tony Goldwyn has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix drama “Chambers,” Variety has confirmed.

The series follows a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased, some of which are troublingly sinister.

Goldwyn will play the donor’s father, Ben. The character’s warm charm and practical business acumen conceals a mystical bent that knows no bounds. He is the philanthropic owner of Annex Power. Ben’s money is self-made, and he attributes a large portion of that to the Annex Foundation, a new-age spiritual center. After the death of his daughter, Becky, Ben becomes even more devoted to the cause.

Goldwyn joins previously announced cast member Uma Thurman, who will play Nancy, Becky’s mother. Goldwyn is best known for his role as President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Grant on “Scandal,” which recently ended after seven seasons. His other credits include films like “Ghost,” “The Last Samuari,” and Disney’s animated version of “Tarzan.”

“Chambers” was developed by Super Deluxe, the digital studio of Turner, and marks the digital service’s first full-length series order. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Leah Rachel serves as writer. She will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside “Luke Cage’s” Akela Cooper. Stephen Gaghan will executive produce via Super Emotional, while Super Deluxe’s Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp will also executive produce.