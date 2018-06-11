You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: Bruce Springsteen, Harry Potter Lift Tony Awards

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Orin Wolf, center, and the cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" accept the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New YorkThe 72nd Annual Tony Awards - Show, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Michael Zorn/Invision/AP/REX/Shu

The Tony Awards saw ratings tick upward with a Sunday night show highlighted by a Bruce Springsteen performance and big wins for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The 2018 Tonys scored a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last year’s telecast. Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the show also averaged 6.3 million total viewers, up 5% from last year. Ahead of the telecast, “60 Minutes” drew a 0.7 rating and 7.9 million viewers.

ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” season premiere was the night’s top show in the demo, hitting a 1.7 rating — a three-year high. The episode, which featured the family of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, averaged 7.4 million viewers. The season premiere of “The $100,000 Pyramid” averaged a 1.2 rating and 5.9 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 p.m. attracted a 0.9 and 4.2 million viewers.

NBC’s “Dateline” at 7 p.m. pulled in a 0.5 and 3.5 million viewers, and was followed by reruns. On Fox, documentary the “One Strange Rock” drew a 0.4 and 1.5 million viewers. “Ghosted” on Fox at 9:30 p.m. reeled in a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.

ABC was the evening’s highest-rated broadcaster in the demo, averaging a 1.1 rating and 5 share. CBS averaged a 0.9 / 5. NBC averaged a 0.6 / 3. Fox averaged a 0.4 / 2.

RELATED VIDEO:

More TV

  • Pamela Adlon for Variety

    Pamela Adlon on Keeping Family Items Close to Inspire 'Better Things'

    The Tony Awards saw ratings tick upward with a Sunday night show highlighted by a Bruce Springsteen performance and big wins for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The 2018 Tonys scored a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last year’s telecast. Hosted […]

  • Orin Wolf, center, and the cast

    TV Ratings: Bruce Springsteen, Harry Potter Lift Tony Awards

    The Tony Awards saw ratings tick upward with a Sunday night show highlighted by a Bruce Springsteen performance and big wins for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The 2018 Tonys scored a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last year’s telecast. Hosted […]

  • Succession HBO

    'Succession' Renewed by HBO for Season 2

    The Tony Awards saw ratings tick upward with a Sunday night show highlighted by a Bruce Springsteen performance and big wins for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The 2018 Tonys scored a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last year’s telecast. Hosted […]

  • One Day at a Time Fuller

    Multi-Cams Are Staples of Broadcast TV -- Will Streaming Follow Suit?

    The Tony Awards saw ratings tick upward with a Sunday night show highlighted by a Bruce Springsteen performance and big wins for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The 2018 Tonys scored a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last year’s telecast. Hosted […]

  • Jack Ryan

    Amazon Releases First Look Trailer for 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

    The Tony Awards saw ratings tick upward with a Sunday night show highlighted by a Bruce Springsteen performance and big wins for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The 2018 Tonys scored a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last year’s telecast. Hosted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad