TV Ratings: Bruce Springsteen, Harry Potter Lift Tony Awards

The Tony Awards saw ratings tick upward with a Sunday night show highlighted by a Bruce Springsteen performance and big wins for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The 2018 Tonys scored a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth of a point from last year’s telecast. Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the show also averaged 6.3 million total viewers, up 5% from last year. Ahead of the telecast, “60 Minutes” drew a 0.7 rating and 7.9 million viewers.

ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” season premiere was the night’s top show in the demo, hitting a 1.7 rating — a three-year high. The episode, which featured the family of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, averaged 7.4 million viewers. The season premiere of “The $100,000 Pyramid” averaged a 1.2 rating and 5.9 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 p.m. attracted a 0.9 and 4.2 million viewers.

NBC’s “Dateline” at 7 p.m. pulled in a 0.5 and 3.5 million viewers, and was followed by reruns. On Fox, documentary the “One Strange Rock” drew a 0.4 and 1.5 million viewers. “Ghosted” on Fox at 9:30 p.m. reeled in a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.

ABC was the evening’s highest-rated broadcaster in the demo, averaging a 1.1 rating and 5 share. CBS averaged a 0.9 / 5. NBC averaged a 0.6 / 3. Fox averaged a 0.4 / 2.

