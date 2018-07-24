Univision Chief Revenue Officer Tonia O’Connor is Latest Senior Executive to Depart

Tonia O'Connor
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Tonia O’Connor has resigned her post as chief revenue officer for Univision, marking the latest in a string of senior executive departures at the Spanish-language giant.

O’Connor’s departure comes amid the CEO regime change at Univision — Vincent Sadusky took the reins from Randy Falco in late May. Since then, chief content officer Isaac Lee and programming chief Lourdes Diaz have department.

O’Connor had been with Univision since January 2008. She helped the company expand its portfolio of broadcast, cable, and digital channels from three to 17, and she steered its push into content licensing and tailoring content for digital and mobile platforms.

“For more than a decade, Tonia O’Connor has been a key figure in transforming Univision from a niche media asset into a major player in the U.S. media landscape,” Univision’s board of directors said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate her leadership and the important role she played in driving the company’s growth, negotiating complex transactions and developing new revenue streams. We thank her and wish her well and continued success in her new endeavors.”

Univision’s transition also spurred the company to put its Fusion Media Group digital arm on the block. Lee had previously championed the company’s acquisitions of numerous digital media firms, including the Onion and the Gizmodo group of brands.

Univision’s realignment also comes after the company formally scrapped its plan to mount an IPO. The company is seen as an acquisition target at a time of growing M&A activity for established media brands. Univision’s dominance of the U.S. Spanish-language TV market has been challenged during the past two years by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.

O’Connor spent 13 years at Gemstar-TV Guide before joining Univision.

