Tom Winchester Named President, Heyday Television U.K.

CREDIT: heyday/nbcu

Tom Winchester has been appointed president of Heyday Television’s U.K. operation. He joins the production outfit, a joint venture between film and TV producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal, in January.

Heyday’s upcoming series out of the U.K.  include “The Capture,” which will star Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner, and the adaptation of Andrea Levy’s novel “The Long Song,” starring Tamara Lawrence, Hayley Atwell, and Jack Lowden. Both are for the BBC.

Winchester will join Heyday from DNA Films and TV where, as creative director, he established the firm’s TV department. He is currently producing DNA-produced “Shogun,” a ten-part series for FX based on the international bestseller written by James Clavell.

Heyman said: “From my first meeting with Tom I felt strongly that we shared a creative vision. I am excited about the future and building the company together.”

“I don’t think there are many people in the U.K. or U.S. who don’t know and love David’s work,” Winchester added. “His taste and talent relationships are second to none and it is an absolute honor to be joining him and NBCUniversal as they embark on the next stage of their joint-venture into television.”

Before joining DNA Films, Winchester worked at Bentley Productions, overseeing the production of three series of “Midsomer Murders.”  He has also worked at Mammoth Screen, Tiger Aspect, and Hat Trick Productions.

