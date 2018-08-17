Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky Score Multi-Cam Put Pilot Order at CBS

The husband and wife comedy team Tom Segura of Christina Pazsitzky have landed a put pilot order at CBS for a multi-camera comedy, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Little Things,” the series is family comedy that focuses on the funny coping mechanisms that get you through the harder parenting dilemmas. Segura and Pazsitsky will star in the series in addition to writing and executive producing.

Segura and Pazsitsky married in 2008. They currently co-host the podcast “Your Mom’s House,” which debuted in 2010. The duo previously received a pilot order for another series based on their lives together at truTV in 2015. Segura also recently released the Netflix standup special “Tom Segura: Disgraceful.” Segura is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment. Pazsitsky is repped by WME and LEG.

In addition to Segura and Pazsitsky, Scott Marder will write and executive produce. Marder’s previous TV credits as a writer and producer include “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelpia,” “BoJack Horseman,” and “The Mick.” He also co-created the FX animated series “Unsupervised.” He is repped by CAA.

Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce, with CBS Television Studios producing.

The multi-cam project comes along at a time when the format has seen a resurgence on broadcast. The Big 4 ordered eight multi-cams total for the 2018-2019 season, up from just four the year before. CBS alone ordered four of those this year, including “Happy Together” starring Damon Wayans Jr. and “The Neighborhood” starring Cedric the Entertainer.