Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett in Physical Altercation at Evening Before Emmy Party

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Tom Arnold
The tension between Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett boiled over into a physical altercation at Sunday’s Evening Before Emmy party, a fundraiser for the Motion Picture Television Fund.

Details of the incident are still unclear. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Burnett and Arnold arrived at the event held at the Lawn in Century Park at around 9:30 p.m. As they were both walking into the event, a scuffle ensued.

Arnold and Burnett have been at odds over Arnold’s insistence that Burnett is protecting President Donald Trump by refusing to release outtakes from “The Apprentice” in which Trump allegedly uses racial slurs and makes other disturbing comments. Arnold was a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice,” which Burnett executive produced and Trump hosted. Arnold is hosting a reality series for Viceland dubbed “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” which premieres Tuesday.

According to a source, the scuffle was quickly broken up by security at the Evening Before event. Both men were allowed to enter the party after settling down.

Arnold is threatening to report the incident to Los Angeles police. Roma Downey, who is married to Burnett, said via Twitter that she received a bruise when Arnold “tried to ambush Mark and me.”

More to come

 

