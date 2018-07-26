Tom Arnold Plans to Force Donald Trump’s Resignation With ‘Hunt for the Trump Tapes’

Tom Arnold told the TCA summer press tour on Thursday that he will continue doing his upcoming Viceland series “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold” until President Donald Trump resigns from office.

“There are things going on right now that affect our world that are scary,” Arnold said. “I for some reason am in a position to do something.”

“There’s big things happening right now, and we’re filming right now,” he continued. “And you will also see documentation that there’s a pee-pee tape. You’ll have no doubt in your mind.”

Arnold also repeatedly called out “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett in a series of impassioned moments, saying that the prolific TV producer has hidden outtakes from the President’s former reality show that Arnold claims demonstrate Trump’s negative treatment of women among other things.

“I’m going to keep hammering Mark Burnett,” he said. “He sits next to Donald Trump and gives him cover.”

The Viceland series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Sept. 18 beginning at 10:30 pm ET/PT. In the series, Arnold takes on the role of citizen journalist as he searches for the truth behind the many rumored, potentially damaging recordings of President Trump.

Arnold also said during the panel that should he find truly damning evidence on Trump, he would release it immediately rather than hold on to it for the sake of his show.

 

