Toby Kebbell Joins M. Night Shyamalan Series at Apple

Toby Kebbell has been cast in a main role in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan thriller series at Apple, Variety has learned.

The exact details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show follows a married couple that hires a young woman to serve as the nanny to their child. Kebbell will play Sean Turner, a professional chef and father who is married to Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose). In addition to Kebbell and Ambrose, the series will also star Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

This marks Kebbell’s first regular role in a television series. He is known for his roles in films like the rebooted “Planet of the Apes” franchise, “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Fantastic Four,” “Warcraft,” and “RocknRolla.” He was also cast in the lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Salvage” earlier this year and will appear in the upcoming Sony superhero movie “Bloodshot.”

He is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

The series hails from Tony Basgallop, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Shyamalan will executive produce and direct the first episode. Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists will executive produce along with Ashwin Rajan of Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures. Taylor Latham will co-executive produce.