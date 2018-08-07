ABC Renews ‘To Tell the Truth,’ ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘$100,000 Pyramid’

ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its fourth season highlights included celebrity family teams such as Team Kardashian vs. Team West, Stephen Curry vs. Chris Paul, Team Ice-T & Coco vs. Vivica A. Fox, Amber Riley vs. Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott, “Grey’s Anatomy” vs. “Station 19,” Inside the NBA vs. MLB All-Stars, and Laurie Hernandez vs. Shawn Johnson, among others.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” hosted by “Good Morning America”’s Michael Strahan. The series features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of making it to the winner’s circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.

Hosted by the star of ABC’s hit comedy “black-ish,” Anthony Anderson, “To Tell the Truth” is a reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring prominent pop-culture icons. Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the fun, offering her unique commentary, wit and banter.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is executive produced by Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.

“To Tell the Truth” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anderson are executive producers.