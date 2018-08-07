ABC Renews ‘To Tell the Truth,’ ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘$100,000 Pyramid’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its fourth season highlights included celebrity family teams such as Team Kardashian vs. Team West, Stephen Curry vs. Chris Paul, Team Ice-T & Coco vs. Vivica A. Fox, Amber Riley vs. Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott, “Grey’s Anatomy” vs. “Station 19,” Inside the NBA vs. MLB All-Stars, and Laurie Hernandez vs. Shawn Johnson, among others.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” hosted by “Good Morning America”’s Michael Strahan. The series features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of making it to the winner’s circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.

Hosted by the star of ABC’s hit comedy “black-ish,” Anthony Anderson, “To Tell the Truth” is a reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring prominent pop-culture icons. Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the fun, offering her unique commentary, wit and banter.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is executive produced by Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.

“To Tell the Truth” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anderson are executive producers.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

More TV

  • Ruby Rose Catwoman

    Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for CW

    ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its […]

  • ABC Renews 'To Tell the Truth,'

    ABC Renews 'To Tell the Truth,' 'Celebrity Family Feud,' '$100,000 Pyramid'

    ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its […]

  • Pachinko

    Apple to Develop Series Based on Min Jin Lee’s 'Pachinko'

    ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its […]

  • Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe, Stevie Nicks

    Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe and More Join 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

    ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its […]

  • Ellen Barkin Shawn Hatosy Animal Kingdom

    Shawn Hatosy on His Directing Debut in 'Animal Kingdom' (Guest Column)

    ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its […]

  • Lebron James

    CBS Orders Competition Series 'Million Dollar Mile' From Producer LeBron James

    ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its […]

  • Steve Martin and Martin Short Talk

    Steve Martin and Martin Short Talk State of Comedy, Refining Their Live Show for Netflix and Thirty Years of Friendship

    ABC has renewed “Celebrity Family Feud” for its fifth season, and “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” for their fourth seasons. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” features celebrity families and their immediate family members or their extended TV families, competing against each other to have fun and win money for charity. Its […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad