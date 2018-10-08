You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TNT Orders Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Drama ‘Raised by Wolves’

TNT has given a straight-to-series order to a sci-fi drama project that hails from executive producer Ridley Scott.

Titled “Raised by Wolves,” the series centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Aaron Guzikowski will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series. Guzikowski previously wrote the sceenplay for the acclaimed film “Prisoners” and most recently wrote the screenplay for the remake of “Papillon.”

Scott will executive produce via his Scott Free Productions banner along with David W. Zucker and Jordan Sheehan. Madhouse Entertainment’s Adam Kolbrenner and Robyn Meisinger will also executive produce.

Ridley Scott is simply the best there is in the sci-fi genre,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Besides directing some of the most important sci-fi films of all-time, Ridley has created iconic characters from ‘Alien’s’ Ripley to ‘Prometheus’’ Elizabeth Shaw. We’re thrilled to have Ridley do the same for us as we look forward to his vision of Aaron’s complex and futuristic Mother. It’s incredibly rare to be able to make television that both challenges one’s intellect and also thrills the excited fangirl side—’Raised by Wolves’ is that rare show that does both.”

Scott is also attached to direct part of the series, which will mark the first time the acclaimed filmmaker has ever directed for television. The series is being produced by Scott Free in association with Turner’s Studio T and Madhouse Entertainment.

“I’m always searching for new frontiers in the sci-fi genre and have found a true original in ‘Raised by Wolves’ – a wholly distinct and imaginative world, full of characters struggling with existential questions: What makes us human? What constitutes a family? And what if we could start over again and erase the mess we’ve made of our planet? Would we survive? Would we do better?” said Scott. “Given TNT’s impressive run of bold, quality programming, this feels like exactly the right home for this kind of ambitious television.”

The project marks Scott’s return to the network. He previously served as executive producer on TNT’s CIA miniseries “The Company” in 2007.

  • Peter Rice and Dana Walden

    Fox Execs Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, Gary Knell Set to Join Disney

  • Producer Grant Heslov and Producer George

    George Clooney, Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures Sets First-Look Deal at Paramount TV

  • TNT Orders Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Drama

    TNT Orders Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Drama 'Raised by Wolves'

  • Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 8, 2018: 'Charmed,' 'The Romanoffs'

  • Picture shows: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER)

    Kids Want More Female Superheroes, New Study Finds

  • ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Will Return

    ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Will Return for New York Shows

  • TV Review: 'All American' on the

    TV Review: 'All American' on the CW

