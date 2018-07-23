TV Roundup: TNT Orders Two Drama Pilots, One to Star Elisabeth Shue

On today’s television roundup, TNT orders two new scripted drama shows and HBO’s “2 Dope Queens” will return next year for a second season.

CASTING

Shamon Brown Jr., Barton Fitzpatrick and Michael Epps have been upped from guest stars to series regulars for the second season of “The Chi.” The hit Showtime drama series is currently in production in Chicago and will return to the network in 2019.

RENEWALS

HBO announced “2 Dope Queens,” featuring Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, will return next year for a second series of four hour-long specials. Based on the hit comedy WNYC podcast of the same name, the show debuted on the network to critical acclaim last February with four shows directed by Tig Notaro and featuring special guests Uzo Aduba, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jon Stewart.

DATES

Sony Crackle announced the sophomore season of its scripted original drama, “Snatch,” starring and executive produced by Rupert Grint, will debut on Thursday, Sept. 13. In 10 new episodes, the series takes viewers to Spain’s Costa del Sol and follows the Hill Gang on the lam to save their fortune and their lives. The series also stars Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Juliet Aubrey, Tamer Hassan and Dougray Scott. New to this season are Spanish actors Úrsula Corberó, Hovik Keuchkerian and Tristan Ulloa.

DEVELOPMENT

TNT has ordered the scripted drama “Constance” to pilot. KC Perry wrote “Constance,” which stars Academy Award nominee Elisabeth Shue with Emmy nominee Jesse Peretz attached to direct. “Constance” is produced by Team Downey, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Peretz, Shue and Perry serving as executive producers. The follows former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat, Constance Young, whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

TNT has also ordered the scripted drama “Beast Mode” to pilot. “Beast Mode” is written and executive produced by David Schneiderman and produced by Ann Wolfe and MACRO in association with Studio T, with executive producers Stefanie Huie and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks. Inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe, “Beast Mode” tells the story of a feisty, brilliant-yet-damaged woman with a kill-or-be-killed mentality. While these qualities make her an excellent trainer, they tend to cause problems in the rest of her life.

FIRST LOOK

Amazon released the first trailer for “All or Nothing: Manchester City.” The new new docuseries, which will be narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, will take viewers on an exclusive journey through Manchester City’s 2017-18 season, from the world-leading training facilities at the City Football Academy, to interviews with the manager, boardroom meetings and the weekly stories that unfold within the lives of the players. All eight episodes of the Prime Original docuseries will be released for fans to enjoy on Friday, Aug. 17.