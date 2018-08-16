You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TJ Miller Denies Former 'Silicon Valley' Co-Star Alice Wetterlund's Bullying Claims

Erin Nyren

TJ Miller
Former “Silicon Valley” star TJ Miller is defending himself against claims from his co-star Alice Wetterlund that she was subjected to bullying on the set by him and the rest of the mostly male cast.

Wetterlund, who played engineer Carla Walton for two seasons on the HBO series, last month described her experience on the set as “kind of a nightmare.” In a series of tweets, Wetterlund wrote that the cast members who, in her eyes, enabled Miller’s “petulant brat” behavior can “f— off forever.”

During an interview on SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton & Sam Roberts” show, Miller attributed her claims to attention-seeking and said that she was not bullied.

“She may have had that experience, but it’s people trying to enter the headlines and get into the media cycle,” he said. “It was not my experience that anyone was bullying her or being mean to her.”

He went on to say that, rather than Wetterlund being victimized, she actually was difficult to work with.

“Truthfully, I felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods … during takes and even when she was off camera,” he said. “Obviously, there was some sort of disconnect because she’s saying these negative things about me and then attacking the mostly all-male cast of ‘Silicon Valley.'”

Miller also expressed disappointment with the way digital media treats “gossip” as “immediately true.”

“It’s just a confusing time right now because there’s so much anger and they don’t know where to fire,” he said, of the media. “I’ve been talking about the Internet in general turning the world into high school, where gossip is immediately true. There’s no court of law … any time you get into the he-said-she-said stuff, you get into a difficult grey area because there’s no proof either way but people love to bully and mob mentality is very easy to get into.”

An HBO spokesperson issued a statement at the time of Wetterlund’s comments saying, “While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on ‘Silicon Valley,’ we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”

