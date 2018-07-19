Robin Gets Brutal in First ‘Titans’ Trailer for DC Universe

“F–k Batman.”

The first trailer for “Titans” — the first original scripted series for DC Entertainment’s new streaming service, DC Universe — was unveiled Thursday, revealing a dark side of Dick Grayson, the erstwhile Robin.

The teaser comes as Comic-Con kicks off Thursday in San Diego. DC also on Thursday revealed the subscription cost for DC Universe. Annual subs to the service, which also includes digital comics, library content, and a social-media element, will be available for $74.99. Monthly subscriptions will be available for $7.99. Pre-orders for the app opened Thursday.

“Titans,” from Warner Bros. Television, is set to premiere this year, with two other WBTV live-action series, “Doom Patrol” and “Swamp Thing,” slated to debut in 2019. Also scheduled to premiere next year on the service are new series “Harley Quinn” and the third season of “Young Justice,” both from Warner Bros. Animation.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, DC Entertainment chief creative officer Jim Lee discussed the DC Universe original programming slate.

“‘Titans’ was the biggest franchise that had yet been adapted to other media,” Lee said. “We saw that this was something that fans would obviously love to see. Obviously the Teen Titans are a very beloved franchise. ‘Swamp Thing’ represents horror. We wanted to have different tonalities in the programming.”

Lee declined to discuss how many subscribers DC expects to draw to the nascent streaming service. “We know that we have lots and lots of fans, and we hope that by delivering an awesome experience, a lot of them will subscribe to the service.”

In addition to the new original programming, DC Universe will be home to multiple library titles, the company announced Thursday, including all four original “Superman” movies starring Christopher Reeve; “Batman: The Animated Series”; the original “Wonder Woman” series; and the animated feature films “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox,” “Green Lantern: First Flight,” and “Wonder Woman.”

Watch the trailer for “Titans” below: