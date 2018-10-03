You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Titans' Renewed for Season 2 at DC Universe Ahead of Series Debut

Titans” has secured a second season renewal before its first season has aired.

Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, made the announcement at New York Comic-Con. The first season of “Titans” is set to debut on the recently-launched DC Universe streaming service on Oct. 12.

“Titans” is a live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be super heroes: Dick Grayson, a.k.a Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and many others. The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson.

Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Greg Walker, and John Fawcett executive produce. The series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.It was also recently announced that Netflix will stream “Titans” outside the U.S. and China.DC Universe officially launched on Sept. 15, with the new streamer having already launched the news program “DC Daily.” In addition to “Titans,” the initial programming slate includes the live-action shows “Doom Patrol,” “Stargirl,” and “Swamp Thing.” DC Universe is also prepping the animated shows “Young Justice: Outsiders” and “Harley Quinn.” It was announced on Wednesday that Kaley Cuoco would provide the voice of the title character in “Harley Quinn.”

