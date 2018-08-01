Time’s Up Weighs in on Leslie Moonves Allegations: ‘We Are Watching’

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

“We are watching.”

That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation.

“Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused CBS Les Moonves of sexual harassment and assault,” read the tweet. “We believe you. We are with you. CBS, we are watching. We expect a full, transparent and expedient investigation. Now. #TIMESUP” The tweet also featured quotes from the women detailing their accusations against Moonves.

 

The response comes nearly a week after the allegations first surfaced. In an article published in the New Yorker on Friday, Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who claimed Moonves had her fired from a CBS pilot after she turned down his advances; writer Janet Jones, who alleges he assaulted her during a pitch meeting while Moonves worked at 20th Century Fox; and producer Christine Peters, who accused Moonves of making an advance to her when she was up for a job at CBS Films.

Moonves acknowledged a prior lapse in judgment, but disputed other aspects of the report. “I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career,” he said.

In a surprise move, the board of CBS took no action against the CEO in its meeting on Monday, instead announcing that they were hiring outside counsel to conduct an investigation and postponing the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • WGN America's New 'Carter' Can't Beat

    WGN America's New 'Carter' Can't Replace the Network's Former Drama Slate (Column)

    “We are watching.” That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves. In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation. “Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused […]

  • Annie Awards 2018 Open Call for

    46th Annie Awards Calling for Entries

    “We are watching.” That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves. In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation. “Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused […]

  • Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones

    Rashida Jones to Direct Quincy Jones Documentary for Netflix

    “We are watching.” That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves. In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation. “Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused […]

  • Bill Hader SNL Hosting Emmy Nom

    Emmys: 'Saturday Night Live' Hosts Dominate Guest Performer Categories

    “We are watching.” That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves. In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation. “Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Time's Up Weighs in on Leslie Moonves Allegations: 'We Are Watching'

    “We are watching.” That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves. In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation. “Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused […]

  • Better Things

    The Fate of Ad-Supported Series at the Emmys (Column)

    “We are watching.” That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves. In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation. “Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused […]

  • Emmy Nominations Streaming War

    Emmy's Streaming War: Netflix Tops Noms, 'Handmaid's Tale' Helps Hulu Stay Strong

    “We are watching.” That’s the message to CBS from the organization Time’s Up, which has weighed in on the allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves. In a tweet on Wednesday, the organization expressed their support for the accused and called on CBS to conduct a transparent investigation. “Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad