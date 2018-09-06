Time’s Up: Leslie Moonves ‘Should Not Be Rewarded With a Golden Parachute’

Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Allegations
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

Time’s Up, the advocacy organization that sprang from revelations about sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry, is urging CBS board members not to provide Leslie Moonves with a hefty severance package amid reports of the CEO’s looming departure from the company.

“This is a precedent-setting moment for CBS—and culture at large,” time’s Up spokesperson wrote in a statement Thursday. “A man accused of rigorously reported allegations of harassment should not be rewarded with a golden parachute. Les Moonves walking away with a $100 million settlement sends a message to survivors everywhere that powerful men can act without fear of consequence. We remain in solidarity with the six women who bravely shared their stories, risking their own incomes and careers, as well as the untold other women who may still be afraid to speak out.”

The statement continued, “One hundred million dollars is an enormous sum of money. In fact, it’s more than the average American woman will earn over the course of 50 lifetimes. Rather than reward an alleged predator, this $100 million could fund the legal defenses of countless women and men facing workplace harassment and abuse across the country.” Time’s Up included a link to its own Go Fund Me page, urging CBS leaders to “use this money to provide power and justice to victims of abuse.”

Time’s Up’s statement follows reports Wednesday and Thursday that CBS and parent company National Amusements are negotiating an end to their legal battle over control of the media company — one that could see Moonves step down as CEO. Some reports have speculated that Moonves could walk away with a severance package worth more than $100 million. CBS and NAI officials have declined to comment on talks between the two companies.

