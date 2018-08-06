Time’s Up’s Eva Longoria Talks Les Moonves and CBS, Demands ‘Full and Transparent Investigations’

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eva LongoriaLD Entertainment presents the World Premiere of DOG DAYS, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 5 August 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

Eva Longoria doesn’t know if the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Les Moonves are true, but she wants to find out.

The Time’s Up organizer hopes that CBS execs are committed to a true and honest investigation.

“I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions and call them out to do full and transparent investigations,” Longoria told Variety on Sunday at the premiere of her new film “Dog Days.”

“Everybody says, ‘But [the allegations] are so old.’ No! The timing doesn’t matter. What matters is that it happened.”

The New Yorker last month published a story detailing six women’s claims of sexual misconduct against Moonves. The alleged incidents span decades, but last week, the CBS board of directors voted to take no action against Moonves in response to the accusations. CBS announced last week that two law firms have been hired to investigate the allegations.

At the same time, claims of misconduct have also been made against specific CBS shows, including “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Star Trek: Discovery,” as well CBS News magazine show “60 Minutes.”

Related

“There were a lot of people corroborating the environment,” Longoria said. “What happens in these situations is when you uncover one person, you uncover a culture of a company. The whole culture of the company was this way — from ’60 Minutes’ to everything.”

“If it was one person like a Harvey Weinstein, it’s a little easier to contain,” she added. “But when it’s systematic sexism, it’s a big thing to change.”

Longoria said she’s not sure if Moonves should be fired at the moment, but if any of the allegations prove to be “true,” then he “100%” should be axed.

About a week after the New Yorker story was released, Time’s Up tweeted its support for the Moonves accusers.

“Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused CBS Les Moonves of sexual harassment and assault,” read the tweet. “We believe you. We are with you. CBS, we are watching. We expect a full, transparent and expedient investigation. Now. #TIMESUP.”

The tweet also featured quotes from the women detailing their accusations against Moonves.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More TV

  • Kelly KahlTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    5 Things We Learned at TCA: Day 12

    Eva Longoria doesn’t know if the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Les Moonves are true, but she wants to find out. The Time’s Up organizer hopes that CBS execs are committed to a true and honest investigation. “I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions […]

  • Jay Hernandez and Perdita WeeksCBS 'Magnum

    'Magnum PI' Team Talks Latino Lead, Female Higgins and Telling Veterans' Stories

    Eva Longoria doesn’t know if the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Les Moonves are true, but she wants to find out. The Time’s Up organizer hopes that CBS execs are committed to a true and honest investigation. “I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions […]

  • Marc DeBevoiseCBS's 'The Good Fight', Panel,

    CBS All Access Seeks to Carve its Niche Among Streaming Platforms

    Eva Longoria doesn’t know if the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Les Moonves are true, but she wants to find out. The Time’s Up organizer hopes that CBS execs are committed to a true and honest investigation. “I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions […]

  • Candice BergenCBS 'Murphy Brown' TV show

    'Murphy Brown' Team on Revival 'Through the Prism of the Press' and #MeToo Episode

    Eva Longoria doesn’t know if the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Les Moonves are true, but she wants to find out. The Time’s Up organizer hopes that CBS execs are committed to a true and honest investigation. “I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Spotlight

    'Murphy Brown' Creator on Moonves Allegations: 'We Support the Investigation'

    Eva Longoria doesn’t know if the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Les Moonves are true, but she wants to find out. The Time’s Up organizer hopes that CBS execs are committed to a true and honest investigation. “I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad