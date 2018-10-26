TV Roundup: ‘Timeless’ Two-Part Series Finale Sets NBC Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, the two-part “Timeless” series finale airs on NBC in December.

FIRST LOOKS

Emmy Award-winning Netflix series “Beat Bugs” returns for a third season on Nov. 9. Even more classic Beatles songs will be reimagined this season, including Let It Be, Day in the Life, Hey Jude, Paperback Writer, Yesterday, Revolution, and Long and Winding Road among others. Vocal performances will feature award-winning musical talents Marion Hill, Yusuf Islam, Noah Kahan, Chloe Kohanski, and Welshy Arms.

In an exclusive first look at this Sunday’s episode of the final season of “The Last Ship,” series leads Eric Dane, Bridget Regan and Marissa Neitling are negotiating a hostage situation. “The Last Ship” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on TNT.

DATES

NBC has announced the two-part “Timeless” series finale will air on Thursday, Dec. 20 from 8-10 p.m. Fans are promised a thrilling ride through the past, present and future, in a finale that tests Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they attempt to #SaveRufus, preserve history and stop Rittenhouse.

Wilmer Valderrama will headline The ALMAs 2018, a live special presented by Fuse TV and sister channel Fuse Music that celebrates Latino artists and influencers in Hollywood. The 75 minute special will air live on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST. This year’s honorees include actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria along with “Jane the Virgin” cast members Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil and Andrea Navedo. Trailblazer honorees include Parkland survivor and activist Samantha Fuentes and Zero Hour founder Jamie Margolin. There will be musical performances by Ally Brooke, Amara La Negra and house DJ and Fuse Music host Cipha Sounds.

Netflix has announced that “Friends From College” Season 2 will stream globally on Jan. 11. The series follows six 40-something Harvard graduates navigating relationships in New York City.

New series “Body Cam” premieres on Nov. 27 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery. The series takes a look at life and death on the frontlines of law enforcement.

DEALS

Hallmark Channel has set a deal with Corus Entertainment to bring its original movies and TV series to Canada for the first time. The pact calls for Corus’ W Network to carry a selection of Hallmark programs, starting Nov. 1 with Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” package of holiday-themed movies.

CASTING

Adam Scott has joined the cast of CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone.” He will star in the episode “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.” Jordan Peele executive produces the series and will serve as the host and narrate like Rod Serling did in the original. Actress Sanaa Lathan will star in the episode “Rewind.”

Tommy Savas will guest star on the first season of Bravo true-crime anthology “Dirty John,” Variety has learned exclusively. Starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, the series premieres Nov. 25. The show follows Debra (Britton) as she falls for a handsome doctor (Bana), disrupting her seemingly perfect life and pulling her into a sinister game of psychological manipulation. Savas is represented by Joel Stevens Entertainment and Pakula/King & Associates.

Jeryl Prescott has been cast as series regular Madame Xanadu on “Swamp Thing,” a new series for the DC Universe streaming service. The show follows Abby Arcane on her investigation of a small Louisiana town with a deadly swamp-born virus.

RATINGS

The series premiere of “Legacies” drew a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.2 million viewers on The CW Thursday night. The “Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” spinoff held onto almost all of its lead-in from “Supernatural” and was on par with what “The Originals” averaged last season.