NBC Cancels ‘Timeless’

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
TIMELESS -- "The General" Episode 209 -- Pictured: (l-r) Malcolm Barrett as Rufus Carlin, Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston, Goran Visnjic as Garcia Flynn -- (Photo by: Eddy Chen/NBC)
CREDIT: Eddy Chen/NBC

Timeless” has been cancelled by NBC.

The time-travel drama, which ran for two seasons on NBC, has reached the end of its run on the network, Variety has confirmed.

Talks are ongoing between NBC and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, for a movie that would serve as a series finale.

This is the second time that “Timeless” has been canceled by NBC. The network killed the show last year only to bring it back days later after Sony agreed to hand over a 50% stake in the series to NBC’s sister studio Universal Television.

“Timeless” starred Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit. The series begins with mysterious criminal Flynn stealing a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America as we know it by changing the past. A team comprised of scientist Rufus, solider Wyatt, and historian Lucy must then use the machine’s prototype to travel back in time to critical events and undo the damage Flynn has done.

Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke served as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. John Davis, John Fox and Marney Hochman also executive produce. The series was produced by Dony, Universal TV, is a production of Sony Pictures Television, Davis Entertainment, MiddKid Productions and Kripke Enterprises.

News of the cancellation was first reported by Deadline.

