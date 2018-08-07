‘Timeless’ Alum Abigail Spencer Joins Hulu Pilot ‘Reprisal’

Abigail Spencer
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Abigail Spencer has been cast in the lead role of the Hulu drama pilot “Reprisal,” Variety has confirmed.

The project is described as a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

Warren Littlefield, who executive produces Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will executive produce along with Barry Jossen, EVP of A+E Studios. Josh Corbin is the writer on the project and will also serve as co-executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct. The pilot is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

Spencer most recently starred in the NBC drama “Timeless.” The series was infamously cancelled and then subsequently renewed after its first season. NBC then cancelled the show again after Season 2, but the broadcaster ordered a two-part series finale that is slated to air this winter.

In addition to her work on “Timeless,” Spencer is known for her appearances on hit shows like “Mad Men,” “Suits,” “Rectify,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “True Detective.” She began her onscreen career with the role of Becca Tyree on the long-running soap opera “All My Children.”

She is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Deadline first reported Spencer’s casting.

