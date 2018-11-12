You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tim Tebow to Host LeBron James’ ‘Million Dollar Mile’ at CBS

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS announced today that former college football champion and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will serve as host of CBS's MILLION DOLLAR MILE, the largest competition series ever designed, from executive producer LeBron James. "ESPN GameDay" reporter Maria Taylor and the voice of the L.A. Chargers play-by-play Matt "Money" Smith will serve as commentators. MILLION DOLLAR MILE is scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Matt "Money" Smith, Tim Tebow, and Maria Taylor. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: CBS

Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James.

Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Now, Tebow is pursuing a career in professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets organization.

In addition, Matt “Money” Smith, play-by-play announcer for the LA Charger, and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor will serve as commentators on “Million Dollar Mile.”

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me,” said Tebow. “’Million Dollar Mile’ is a show that does just that – it motivates, thrills, and is aspirational and I’m excited to be hosting this show.”

In the series, contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. Standing in their way is a challenging course and a group of elite athletes with the sole mission of stopping the contestants from winning the money at all costs. The series is currently in production in Los Angeles.

The series comes from executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment and James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment, as well as Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • TBS 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

    Samantha Bee Plans 'Full Frontal' Holiday Special

    Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the […]

  • CBS announced today that former college

    Tim Tebow to Host LeBron James' 'Million Dollar Mile' at CBS

    Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the […]

  • Anne Mensah Exiting as Sky's Head

    Anne Mensah Exiting as Sky's Head of Drama

    Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the […]

  • Craig ZadanTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    Jennifer Hudson, Renee Zellweger and More Remember Craig Zadan at Star-Studded Tribute

    Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the […]

  • MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With

    MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With Eye on Expansion, New Year's Eve Programming

    Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the […]

  • Tom Hardy Taboo FX

    Tom Hardy's 'Taboo' Bought for China by Alibaba, Youku

    Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the […]

  • Facebook Logo

    U.K.'s Channel 4 News to Make 'Uncovered' Series for Facebook Watch

    Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad