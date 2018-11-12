Tim Tebow to Host LeBron James’ ‘Million Dollar Mile’ at CBS

Tim Tebow is set to host the upcoming CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is executive produced by LeBron James.

Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. Currently, he serves as a college football analyst for ESPN. Prior to joining ESPN, he played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Now, Tebow is pursuing a career in professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets organization.

In addition, Matt “Money” Smith, play-by-play announcer for the LA Charger, and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor will serve as commentators on “Million Dollar Mile.”

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me,” said Tebow. “’Million Dollar Mile’ is a show that does just that – it motivates, thrills, and is aspirational and I’m excited to be hosting this show.”

In the series, contestants will have the chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. Standing in their way is a challenging course and a group of elite athletes with the sole mission of stopping the contestants from winning the money at all costs. The series is currently in production in Los Angeles.

The series comes from executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment and James and Maverick Carter with SpringHill Entertainment, as well as Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television.