Tim Sullivan and Anthony Carbone Land Overall Deal at Sony TV

Unscripted pros Tim Sullivan (“Fear Factor”), a producer, and Anthony Carbone, a development exec, have inked a multi-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television under Gang of Wolves, a newly formed production company.

Under the terms of the deal, Sullivan and Anthony will develop unscripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming.

“Anthony and Tim have stellar reputations,” said Holly Jacobs, Sony’s EVP of reality and syndication. “Joining forces with them in their newly formed production company felt like a very smart bet. We’re excited for this next chapter.”

As a producer, Carbone recently oversaw MTV’s rebooted “Fear Factor” for MTV. His credits also include “American Grit” (Fox), “King of the Nerds” (TBS), and “Wake Up Call” (TNT).

A longtime development executive, Sullivan ran unscripted programming for Fullscreen’s SVOD platform. He has also held development roles with CORE Media Group, Zodiak Media and Magical Elves.

Sullivan and Carbone are both repped by WME.