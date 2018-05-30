Tim Pastore Departs Post as National Geographic Original Programming President

Tim Pastore is departing his role as original programming president at cable channel National Geographic.

Pastore joined National Geographic in 2014 from the National Geographic Society, where he had been executive vice president of production and development for production unit National Geographic Studios.

National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe announced Pastore’s departure in a memo to staff Wednesday. “It goes without saying that Tim was an instrumental part of our transformation, and I will be forever grateful to Tim and his team for dedicating themselves to our new programming vision,” Monroe wrote. “I want to wish Tim all the best in his new pursuits, and I take him at his word that our paths will cross again, hopefully in the very near future!”

Monroe added that executive Geoff Daniels will step in for Pastore as head of unscripted programming for National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild as a search takes place for a permanent replacement.

Read full memos from Monroe and Pastore below.

From Monroe:

All-

I wanted to share within the broader NGP family the following note from Tim Pastore. Tim has let me know that, after four years as our president of programming, he will be leaving the channels.

It goes without saying that Tim was an instrumental part of our transformation, and I will be forever grateful to Tim and his team for dedicating themselves to our new programming vision.

I want to wish Tim all the best in his new pursuits, and I take him at his word that our paths will cross again, hopefully in the very near future!

In the interim, I have asked Geoff Daniels to step into Tim’s role, overseeing unscripted content for both National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD (in addition to overseeing Kids), while I spend the next few months determining who will fill the role permanently. Carolyn Bernstein will continue to report to me, overseeing scripted content.

I know change is hard, especially at a time when we face uncertainty as a company, but rest assured that Geoff and I both have a clear vision for what we need to do and we are excited, as we enter a new fiscal year, to continue along our transformational path.

As always, I am happy to answer any questions.

Best,

Courteney

From Pastore:

Dear Nat Geo Team,

I wanted to write to you personally to let you know that after four incredible years as president of programming for National Geographic Channels, I have decided that it’s time to pursue new opportunities. My departure brings to a close an incredibly proud chapter in my career — one that began with a bush flight into the Arctic creating a series called Life Below Zero (soon to hit 100 episodes!) and forging my relationship with this magnificent brand and company. I will always cherish working alongside all of you amazingly talented and passionate individuals. I am grateful for having had the opportunity as we moved this brand into the future.

Together we forged new creative partnerships with world-class talent; we broke new genres as we went to Mars and explored one strange rock; we envisioned how to entertain with purpose by tackling climate change, ISIS, race and gender relations; and we launched a documentary film banner landing two films on the Oscar shortlist within our first year. We did this and so much more, and always with grace and style.

Thank you to everyone who showed up each and every day with a daring commitment to pursue excellence. Every foot you put forward was your best, and that I will always remember.

My last day will be this Friday, June 1, and I look forward to spending the rest of this week thanking each of you personally for your support and friendship. I am also confident our paths will cross again very soon.

All my best,

Tim