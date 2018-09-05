Nat Geo Alum Tim Pastore Named CEO of All3Media America

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Pastore, President of Original Programming and Production
CREDIT: Courtesy of All3Media

National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America.

Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role.

All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group that is home to more than two dozen banners, most of them focused on unscripted programming. All3Media is jointly owned by Discovery Inc. and Liberty Global.

“Tim’s reputation as a business leader and his track record as the creator and producer of high quality and popular TV is incredibly impressive,” said Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media. “I’m really excited at the prospect of working with such a talented executive.” 

Based in Los Angeles, All3Media America is producer of CBS’ “Undercover Boss,” CNN’s “United Shades of America,” USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” among other shows. All3Media has a New York presence through its Optomen and Lion production companies.

Pastore spent the past four years as president of original programming and production for National Geographic Channels. During his tenure, Pastore shepherded such signature series as “Explorer” and “StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson,” and Darren Aronofsky’s event series “One Strange Rock.” Pastore also drove Nat Geo’s push into feature-length documentaries such as “LA92” and “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS.”

“The opportunity to work with a global leader like All3Media and its expansive roster of inspiring creatives and companies is an honor,” Pastore said. “I am excited to join Jane and her stellar team as we lead the All3Media America family into a new phase of growth.”

Before Nat Geo, Pastore worked as a programming exec at BBC Worldwide and at Discovery Channel.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Broncos Colts Thursday Night Football

    Madison Avenue Bets on Ratings Hike for 'Thursday Night Football,' 'SNL' (EXCLUSIVE)

    National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role. All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group […]

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Interview Variety

    Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as Host of American Music Awards

    National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role. All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group […]

  • Tim Pastore, President of Original Programming

    Nat Geo Alum Tim Pastore Named CEO of All3Media America

    National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role. All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group […]

  • Us Comedian and Actor Anthony Jeselnik

    Anthony Jeselnik Sets Comedy Central Series and Podcast in Multiplatform Pact

    National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role. All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group […]

  • Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon

    Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon Spoof Willie Nelson's 'On the Road Again'

    National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role. All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group […]

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Season 6 Teaser Reveals Frank Underwood's Fate (Watch)

    National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role. All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group […]

  • Tomi Lahren Suspended

    Fox News Unveils Plans for Tomi Lahren on 'Fox Nation' SVOD Service

    National Geographic Channels alum Tim Pastore has been named CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s appointment, effective Oct. 1, fills the void left since the departure of Greg Lipstone from the top job at All3 America in late January after two years in the role. All3Media America is the U.S. arm of the U.K.-based production group […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad