Tig Notaro, Cara DiPaolo Land Production Commitment at ABC for Dramedy Series

ABC has given a pilot production commitment to a one-hour dramedy that is co-created by Tig Notaro, Variety has learned.

Notaro and Cara DiPaolo are writers and executive producers on the project, which is currently titled “Thicker Than Water.” In the series, a single mother returns to her Tennessee hometown for her estranged father’s funeral, and finds herself graveside with several strangers who happen to be her half-siblings.

Michael McDonald of Stearns Castle will also executive produce, along with Stephanie Allynne of Notaro’s Something Fierce Productions banner. ABC Studios will produce.

Notaro and DiPaolo previously worked together on Notaro’s semi-autobiographical Amazon series “One Mississippi,” which Notaro co-created, starred in, and executive produce. DiPaolo was a writer and co-executive producer on the series.

Notaro is also a celebrated stand up comedian and is set to appear in the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 2. She also previously appeared on shows like “Transparent,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” on which she was also a writer. DiPaolo’s past credits include “The Big C,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Men in Trees.”

Notaro is repped by ICM and Integral Entertainment. DiPaolo is repped by UTA. Allynne is repped by Gersh and Rise Management