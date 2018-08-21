Tiffany Haddish Sets Netflix Stand-Up Special

The Tiffany Haddish train keeps on rolling.

The comedian and actress is set to debut a brand new one-hour stand-up special on Netflix. Haddish will record the special in early 2019, with Netflix set to release later in the year. Haddish’s first stand-up special, “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood,” debuted on Showtime last year.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, vice president of original documentary and comedy for Netflix. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

Haddish’s breakout role in the hit 2017 comedy film “Girls’ Trip” earned her widespread acclaim. She has been on a hot streak ever since. In addition to releasing her first stand-up special, she also released her first book, “The Last Black Unicorn.” She will also star alongside Kevin Hart in the upcoming film “Night School,” as well as films like “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

On the TV side, Haddish will lend her voice in one of the key roles in the upcoming Netflix series “Tuca & Bertie” from the “BoJack Horseman” team. She also currently stars alongside Tracy Morgan in the TBS comedy series “The Last OG” and is up for an Emmy in the guest actress in a comedy category for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Haddish is also getting into producing under her first-look deal with HBO. As Variety exclusively reported, Haddish will executive produce the comedy project “Unsubscribed” in development at HBO from writers and executive producers Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson.

She is repped by APA, Artists First, and Del Shaw Moonves.

Haddish is the latest high-profile comedian to set up a special at Netflix. Previously, the streaming giant, which has aggressively pushed into the stand-up space in recent years, has landed big names like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Schumer, Kevin James, Iliza Shlesinger, and many more for original specials. Netflix has also been shining a light on lesser-known comics through series like “The Comedy Lineup,” which showcases multiple comedians doing 15 minute sets.