You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Premiere Slips 26%, ‘New Amsterdam’ & ‘FBI’ Solid

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THIS IS US -- "Nine Bucks" Episode 301 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere.

Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the key demo and 20% in total viewers compared to the Season 2 premiere, which drew a 3.9 and 12.9 million viewers last September. Still, “This Is Us” built on the lead-in it got from “The Voice” (2.1 rating, 9.8 million) and was on par with its Live+Same Day average in Season 2.

Immediately after “This Is Us,” NBC launched the medical drama series “New Amsterdam,” which opened with a 1.9 rating and 8.4 million viewers. That is up 58% over NBC’s key demo average in the timeslot last season, and is the second strong launch NBC has had this week after “Manifest” on Monday.

CBS debuted the Dick Wolf procedural “FBI” on Tuesday night. That show drew a 1.3 rating and 10.1 million viewers, retaining the vast majority of its lead-in in the key demo from the season premiere of “NCIS” (1.4, 12.4 million), which was down slightly from its premiere last season. After “FBI,” the premiere of “NCIS: New Orleans” drew a 1.0 and 8.9 million viewers, even with its debut last season.

Related

On Fox, the season premiere of “The Gifted” (0.9, 2.63 million) saw a 39% decline in the demo and 46% in total viewers, while the season premiere of “Lethal Weapon” (0.8, 3.5 million) was down approximately 32% in the demo and 21% in total viewers.

For ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” (0.9, 6.5 million) ticked down from its season premiere last week. An episode of “20/20” drew a 0.5 and 2.7 million viewers at 10.

The CW aired a repeat of “The Flash,” followed by a new episode of “The Outpost” (0.2, 0.6 million).

NBC again won the night in the demo with a 2.3 rating but was second in viewers with 9.5 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in viewers with 10.5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in viewers with 3 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 5.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 600,000 viewers.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • Sean Hannity Fox News Trump Coverage

    Fox News Unveils Fox Nation Slogan: 'Opinion Done Right'

    The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the […]

  • 21st Century Fox Decides to Ditch

    Fox Decides to Ditch Its Stake in Sky for $15 Billion

    The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the […]

  • National Geographic Lands Michael Palin’s North

    Nat Geo Takes Michael Palin’s North Korea Special to the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the […]

  • Sean Muller iSpot TV

    TV Ad Tracker iSpot.tv Raises $30 Million in Funding

    The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the […]

  • Sky takeover. Undated file photo of

    What Does Sky Look Like With Comcast at the Controls? (Analysis)

    The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the […]

  • Sky, Foxtel Order 'The End,' Starring

    Sky, Foxtel Order 'The End,' Starring Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor

    The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad