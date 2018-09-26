TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Premiere Slips 26%, ‘New Amsterdam’ & ‘FBI’ Solid

The Season 3 premiere of “This Is Us” on NBC handily topped the Tuesday overnight ratings in the key demo, but still saw double digit declines from last season’s premiere.

Airing at 9 p.m., “This Is Us” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is down approximately 26% in the key demo and 20% in total viewers compared to the Season 2 premiere, which drew a 3.9 and 12.9 million viewers last September. Still, “This Is Us” built on the lead-in it got from “The Voice” (2.1 rating, 9.8 million) and was on par with its Live+Same Day average in Season 2.

Immediately after “This Is Us,” NBC launched the medical drama series “New Amsterdam,” which opened with a 1.9 rating and 8.4 million viewers. That is up 58% over NBC’s key demo average in the timeslot last season, and is the second strong launch NBC has had this week after “Manifest” on Monday.

CBS debuted the Dick Wolf procedural “FBI” on Tuesday night. That show drew a 1.3 rating and 10.1 million viewers, retaining the vast majority of its lead-in in the key demo from the season premiere of “NCIS” (1.4, 12.4 million), which was down slightly from its premiere last season. After “FBI,” the premiere of “NCIS: New Orleans” drew a 1.0 and 8.9 million viewers, even with its debut last season.

Related EXCLUSIVE: Former NBC Anchor Accuses Tom Brokaw of Sexual Harassment 'This Is Us' Team Talks Season 3 Origin Story for Jack and Rebecca, Rougher Road for Randall and Beth

On Fox, the season premiere of “The Gifted” (0.9, 2.63 million) saw a 39% decline in the demo and 46% in total viewers, while the season premiere of “Lethal Weapon” (0.8, 3.5 million) was down approximately 32% in the demo and 21% in total viewers.

For ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” (0.9, 6.5 million) ticked down from its season premiere last week. An episode of “20/20” drew a 0.5 and 2.7 million viewers at 10.

The CW aired a repeat of “The Flash,” followed by a new episode of “The Outpost” (0.2, 0.6 million).

NBC again won the night in the demo with a 2.3 rating but was second in viewers with 9.5 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in viewers with 10.5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in viewers with 3 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 5.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 600,000 viewers.