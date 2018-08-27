‘This Is Us’ Promotes Lyric Ross to Series Regular for Season 3

Lyric Ross2018 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 12 Aug 2018
Lyric Ross has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming third season of “This Is Us” on NBC.

Ross joined the hit series in Season 2 as a recurring guest star playing Deja, the Pearson’s newest addition from the foster care system. Her previous TV credits include fellow NBC series “Chicago Fire” and the USA Network series “Sirens.” She will also star in the upcoming film “Canal Street” alongside Mekhi Phifer.

She is repped by Gray Talent Group.

Ross is the latest Season 2 cast member to be bumped up to series regular for the third season. Previously, Melanie Liburd, who plays Beth’s cousin Zoe, was also upped to regular status after first appearing in the Season 2 finale.

This Is Us” remains a massive hit for NBC, with the second season averaging a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers an episode in the Live+Same Day ratings. Season 2 was also nominated for eight Emmy Awards, including best drama series and series stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia both receiving nominations in best actor in a drama series category, with Brown having won the award last year. Ron Cephas Jones will also compete against Gerald McRaney in the guest actor in a drama series category, with McRaney having won that award last year as well.

“This Is Us” Season 3 will return to NBC on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. E.T

  • Lyric Ross2018 Teen Choice Awards -

    'This Is Us' Promotes Lyric Ross to Series Regular for Season 3

  • Harlan Coben

    Netflix Sets Overall Deal With 'Safe' Creator Harlan Coben

  TV Ratings: Cowboys-Cardinals Preseason Game Tops Sunday

    TV Ratings: Cowboys-Cardinals Preseason Game Tops Sunday

  • Janet JacksonBlack Girls Rock Awards, Show,

    Black Girls Rock: Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige Honored, Aretha Franklin Remembered

  TV Review: 'You' on Lifetime

    TV Review: 'You' on Lifetime

  • Asia Argento

    Asia Argento Axed From 'X Factor Italy'

  • Amy Adams in Sharp Objects

    'Sharp Objects' Boss on the Finale's Surprise Reveal in the Credits

