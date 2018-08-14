‘This Is Us’: Michael Angarano Cast as Jack’s Brother

This is…. Nicky.

Michael Angarano (“I’m Dying Up Here”) will play Jack’s brother, Nicky, in season 3 of NBC’s hit drama, Variety has confirmed. Angarano will be a recurring character.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) hasn’t revealed much about the death of his brother, but the two served together in Vietnam. The character was introduced in the episode “Brothers,” in a flashback, and was seen again in a group photo of the two in Vietnam alongside other servicemen. Jack told his sons Randall and Kevin that his brother was killed in the war.

Season 3 of “This Is Us” will explore that time in Jack’s life, the showrunners have confirmed, as well as Kevin’s visit to the country, which was teased in the finale to the second season. “I don’t think he’s going for vacation,” Ventimiglia told Variety.

Tim O’Brien, a journalist and veteran who has covered Vietnam extensively, was brought on to the show as a consultant. O’Brien spent a week in the writers’ room sharing his experiences, and he’s also co-writing with Dan Fogelman an early episode that “really dives into Jack’s life,” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker recently told Variety. “We are going to be spending a lot of time in Vietnam” this season.

