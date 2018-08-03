4 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 9

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aisha HindsFOX '9-1-1' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Aug 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.”

“9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in the book.

Here are four things we learned from Thursday’s session.

1. Fox Television Group co-CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden didn’t address their personal futures — aside from Walden joking “Not since my kids were little have I been asked so many times about going to Disney.” But they did talk about Fox Broadcasting’s programming strategy post-Disney deal. The impact will already be felt as the network heads into development for 2019-2020. Walden asserted that 50% of the network’s development for that season will come from 20th Century Fox Television and 50% from outside studios.

2. Aisha Hinds left jaws on the floor during the “9-1-1” panel when she revealed she had been shot when she was just 16 years old. Hinds thanked the first responders who ultimately saved her life, as the bullet grazed her aorta and ended up costing her a kidney. Hinds also joked that she made sure to arrange herself in a more dignified position than the one she originally fell in so that if she did die it would come off as more graceful.

Related

4. Justin Cronin’s “The Passage” book trilogy spans 1000 years and 100 characters, but the first season of the Fox dramatic adaptation will be set solely in Project Noah. “The reason the beginning of the show is different [than the book] is an effort to give everyone a credible point of view,” executive producer Liz Heldens said. “That was an effort to make sure all of the characters had nuance and you could understand why everybody was doing what they were doing.”

5. The seventh season of “Last Man Standing,” which will premiere on Fox Sept. 28, will not “comment specifically on Trump,” executive producer Kevin Abbott said. While Tim Allen’s character is a conservative Republican, Abbott said they consider the show a family show, rather than a show that touches on news or issues of the week. However, they will bring in some more political discussion this season through the entrance of a foreign exchange student that the Baxter family takes in from China, which will cause new conflict and culture clashing for Allen’s character. This character has not yet been cast, and neither has Molly Ephraim’s replacement in the role of Allen’s on-screen daughter Mandy, though.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Aisha HindsFOX '9-1-1' TV show panel,

    4 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 9

    Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.” “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in […]

  • Rob Bredow; ILM; SIGGRAPH 2018; Roy

    SIGGRAPH 2018 Celebrates Past, Future With Generations Theme

    Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.” “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in […]

  • Fox Blueprint Cover Story

    A Studio-Free Future Forces Fox to Rethink Scripted TV Strategy

    Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.” “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in […]

  • Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration

    Hollywood Agents Propose Informal Talks With Writers Guild Over Rule Changes

    Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.” “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in […]

  • Colleen Scriven

    Colleen Scriven's 'Lesser Gods' Podcast in Development as HBO Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.” “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in […]

  • Michael Kelly, 'The Carol Burnett 50th

    TV News Roundup: Michael Kelly Joins 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Season 2

    Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.” “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in […]

  • Lost Evangeline Lilly

    Evangeline Lilly Says She Was 'Cornered' Into Doing Partially-Nude Scenes on 'Lost'

    Fox took the stage at TCA on Thursday, bringing their most recent hit “9-1-1” as well as upcoming shows like “The Passage” and the revived “Last Man Standing.” “9-1-1” star Aisha Hinds revealed a harrowing story from her childhood, while “The Passage’s” showrunner revealed how the show will handle the vast time jumps present in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad