Theodore Pellerin Joins Kirsten Dunst YouTube Premium Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Theodore Pellerin has joined the upcoming YouTube Premium dark comedy series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Set near Orlando in the early 1990s, the show centers on Krystal Gill (Kirsten Dunst), a minimum-wage-earning water park employee who will eventually scheme her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise: the cultish, flag waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin. Pellerin has been cast in the lead role of Cody. YouTube ordered a 10-episode first season back in June, which will begin shooting in New Orleans this October and is slated to debut in 2019.

Pellerin recently won the Revelation of the Year award for best new actor at the Gala Quebec Cinema for his work in the film “Chien de Garde.” Previously, he was named as one of TIFF’s Rising Stars and just wrapped a role in Joel Edgerton’s upcoming film “Boy Erased” opposite Lucas Hedges. He was also the lead in the film “First Light,” which premiered at the 2017 SXSW film festival. Most recently, he appeared in Xavier Dolan’s film” It’s Only the End of the World”alongside Marion Cotillard, Lea Seydoux, Vincent Cassel, and Gaspard Ulliel.

He is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview.

Dunst executive produces the series as well, with George Clooney and Grant Heslov executive producing via their Smokehouse Pictures banner. It was co-created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, who will executive produce in addition to writing. Esta Spalding will also executive produce and serve as showrunner, with Charlie McDowell directing the pilot and executive producing. TriStar Television will produce.