Abby Huntsman Joins ‘The View’ as Co-Host

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Abby Huntsman is joining “The View” as co-host for its upcoming 22nd season.

Huntsman will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain. She comes from Fox News, where she most recently served as co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“I couldn’t be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News,” said Huntsman, who began her journalism career at ABC. “I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at ‘The View’ really is a dream come true.”

Senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin was also excited to welcome Huntsman to the show, saying, “She brings her unique life and professional experiences and has a smart, relatable and distinctive point of view on everything from pop culture to politics to parenthood. We can’t wait to return to the Hot Topics table with Abby joining our panel of incredibly talented women whose diverse voices have always played a significant role in the national conversation.”

The 22nd season of the talk show that dives into politics, pop culture, celebrity interviews and news premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. on ABC. It also marks Behar’s 20th season on the show.

The first month of the 22nd season will include guests such as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sonia Sotomayor; former Secretary of State John Kerry; Senator Charles Schumer; Stormy Daniels; Wendy Williams; actors such as Kristen Bell, America Ferrera, Ricky Gervais, Taraji P. Henson, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T; Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, and Academy Award winners Emma Thompson, Sally Field and Jane Fonda.

