‘The Terror’ Season 2 Adds George Takei as Series Regular, Consultant

George Takei has boarded “The Terror” Season 2 both as a series regular and consultant.

The second season of the AMC anthology series takes place during World War II and is set, in part, in a Japanese-American internment camp. Takei himself was imprisoned in two such internment camps when he was a child. As a consultant, he will work closely with the executive producers to ensure the accuracy of historical events and storytelling. On the acting side, he will play Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder.

Takei is best known for playing Hikaru Sulu in “Star Trek: The Original Series” and several feature film projects. He also starred in the stage musical “Allegiance,” which was inspired by his experiences in the internment camps.

The network previously announced actor Derek Mio will star in the series as Chester Nakayama and Josef Kubota Wladyka will direct the first two episodes. Additional casting includes Kiki Sukezane as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Miki Ishikawa as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; Shingo Usami as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; and Naoko Mori as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother.

Production is scheduled to begin in January in Vancouver. Season 2 will air on AMC in 2019 with ten episodes.

Takei is repped by Buchwald. Sukezane is repped by Abrams Artists Agency. Ishikawa is repped by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment. Usami is repped by Sophie Jermyn Management. Mori is repped by Creative Artists Management and Thruline Entertainment.

The second season of “The Terror” centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

Season two is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein. Woo also serves as showrunner. “The Terror” is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360. The show is also executive produced by Ridley Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, and Guymon Casady.