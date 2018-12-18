×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Terror’ Season 2 Adds George Takei as Series Regular, Consultant

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
George Takei
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

George Takei has boarded “The Terror” Season 2 both as a series regular and consultant.

The second season of the AMC anthology series takes place during World War II and is set, in part, in a Japanese-American internment camp. Takei himself was imprisoned in two such internment camps when he was a child. As a consultant, he will work closely with the executive producers to ensure the accuracy of historical events and storytelling. On the acting side, he will play Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder.

Takei is best known for playing Hikaru Sulu in “Star Trek: The Original Series” and several feature film projects. He also starred in the stage musical “Allegiance,” which was inspired by his experiences in the internment camps.

The network previously announced actor Derek Mio will star in the series as Chester Nakayama and Josef Kubota Wladyka will direct the first two episodes. Additional casting includes Kiki Sukezane as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Miki Ishikawa as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; Shingo Usami as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; and Naoko Mori as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother.

Related

Production is scheduled to begin in January in Vancouver. Season 2 will air on AMC in 2019 with ten episodes.

Takei is repped by Buchwald. Sukezane is repped by Abrams Artists Agency. Ishikawa is repped by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment. Usami is repped by Sophie Jermyn Management. Mori is repped by Creative Artists Management and Thruline Entertainment.

The second season of “The Terror” centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

Season two is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein. Woo also serves as showrunner. “The Terror” is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360. The show is also executive produced by Ridley Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, and Guymon Casady.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • Rashomon

    'Rashomon' TV Series in the Works From Amblin Television

    Amblin Television has acquired the rights to Akira Kurosawa’s acclaimed film “Rashomon” with plans to develop it as an anthology series. Each season of the 10-episode series would focus on a singular event told from multiple points of view where each of the main characters provides a unique and different perspective of the event based [...]

  • Timothy Simons

    'Veep' Star Timothy Simons to Develop Assisted-Suicide Comedy at HBO

    Timothy Simons is staying in business with HBO. Variety has learned that the “Veep” star is developing a half-hour comedy at the premium cabler titled “Exit Plans.” In the series, when assisted suicide is legalized in 2019, a man from California opens a small business helping people transition into death peacefully while struggling to keep ahold of [...]

  • Tucker Carlson

    Tucker Carlson Comes Under Advertiser Scrutiny After Immigration Remarks

    A group of advertisers say they are pulling their commercials from Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” after remarks he made last week about immigration. The passel of sponsors includes SmileDirectClub, Nautilus Inc’s Bowflex,  Ancestry.com, NerdWallet, Indeed.com and Pacific Life Insurance. Carlson sparked the controversy during last Thursday’s broadcast, [...]

  • George Takei

    'The Terror' Season 2 Adds George Takei as Series Regular, Consultant

    George Takei has boarded “The Terror” Season 2 both as a series regular and consultant. The second season of the AMC anthology series takes place during World War II and is set, in part, in a Japanese-American internment camp. Takei himself was imprisoned in two such internment camps when he was a child. As a consultant, [...]

  • Penny Marshall Obit Dead

    Penny Marshall, 'Laverne & Shirley' Star, Director, Dies at 75

    Penny Marshall, who starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley” and then became a successful director, died on Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. She was 75. Marshall was the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 [...]

  • Goteborg's TV Drama Vision Unveils Selection

    'State of Happiness,' 'The Flatey Enigma' To Compete At Goteborg's TV Drama Vision

    “State of Happiness,” “The Flatey Enigma” and “The Inner Circle” are among the six Nordic drama series which will be presented at Goteborg Film Festival’s TV Drama Vision and compete for the Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize. Written by Mette M. Bølstad (“Nobel”), “State of Happiness” follows four young characters who come from different [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad