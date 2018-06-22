‘The Terror’ Renewed by AMC With New Showrunner

AMC has renewed horror anthology “The Terror.”

The second season of the show will tell the story of a specter that haunts the Japanese-American community during World War II in the homes of Southern California, the internment camps where many were held during the war, and in the Pacific theater. Season two is created and executive produced by Alexander Woo (“True Blood”) and Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Godzilla”), with Woo serving as showrunner.

“’The Terror’ has given us the opportunity to take a unique approach to the anthology format. We loved the concept of beginning with an actual historical event and overlaying it with a fictional horror element, and we are immensely proud of this show’s combination of cinematic scope and intimate character work. We are thrilled to announce a second season and dramatize one of the most chilling and important events of the 20th Century, guided by the vision of the gifted Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Our deep appreciation goes to the persistently creative and passionate showrunning team of David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, the incomparable Ridley Scott and the rest of the producing team, and the outstanding cast led by Jared Harris for launching this concept and leaving us on the precipice of terrifying new adventures as we continue with the next chapter of ‘The Terror.’”

Woo, currently in an overall production deal at AMC Studios, added, “I’m deeply honored to be telling a story set in this extraordinary period. We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment. And the prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.”

“The Terror” is produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360. Executive producers for the series are Ridley Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.