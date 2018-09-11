‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts Support Gayle King’s Call for Transparency in Moonves Investigation

“The Talk” co-hosts have asked their parent company, CBS, to be transparent and release the results of the investigation into former CEO and chairman, Leslie Moonves.

“Secrecy causes more questions,” Sheryl Underwood said on the Sept. 10 episode, after Osbourne recapped the news that CBS was not going to release results, despite new allegations of sexual harassment and assault surfacing.

Adding that “we need to get to solutions” and ensure this never happens again, Underwood said “transparency brings clarity.” Eve took the message about transparency a bit further, saying that it “helps the fear to go away.”

“There should be no more fear of telling your story, so transparency is needed,” she explained.

This discussion came hours after Gayle King initially called for transparency on “CBS This Morning.”

Osbourne agreed, especially because not revealing the findings sends a message that “every other person who’s a powerful CEO of a public company can do the same thing if it happens again.”

“How are women ever going to feel comfortable in the workplace if they still think that power and money will be held over their heads?” Osbourne pointed out.

She said she didn’t feel “anybody” should be allowed to have a verdict kept sealed. “It’s not fair to women. It will never end.”

Sara Gilbert also pointed out that it would be “difficult to work at a company feeling like things aren’t going to be told if things go wrong or things are done that put women or anyone in a compromising position.”

“These women were very brave in speaking what their truth is, and so if the stories are true, they deserve to be corroborated,” Gilbert said. “Les is saying they’re not true, so I would think, in equal measure, he would want the results put out.”

Despite this being only the second episode of the ninth season of “The Talk,” Julie Chen was absent. Ahead of the season premiere, she released a statement saying she was “taking a few days off … to be with my family” after her husband Moonves was ousted from CBS Corp.

Moonves was forced out of CBS on Sunday, and the settlement he reached with the corporation calls for the results of the investigation to be kept confidential per a non-disparagement agreement between the sides. The investigation will determine whether Moonves is eligible for any of the $120 million in severance funds that have been set aside for the long-serving CBS executive.