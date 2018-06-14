TV News Roundup: ‘The Sinner’ Season 2 Releases First Trailer

In today’s roundup, USA Network releases a new trailer for Season 2 of “The Sinner,” while Rev Run teases his new sitcom on Netflix.

FIRST LOOKS

USA Network has released a first look at Season 2 of “The Sinner,” featuring Tracy Letts as Jack Novack, father of rookie detective Heather Novack and childhood friend of Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). Letts also joins Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo”) Natalie Paul (“The Deuce”), Elisha Henig (“Alex, Inc.”), and Hannah Gross (“Mindhunter”) when the series premieres on August 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here and see first look photos below.

CASTING

Jean Smart (“Legion,” “Fargo”) has joined the cast of Bravo Media‘s “Dirty John” in the recurring role of Arlane Hart, Debra’s mother. As was previously announced, Connie Britton will play Debra while Eric Bana will play the John Meehan. The anthology series is based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast of the same name from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard.

DATES

Netflix has announced that “your mama’s favorite rapper” is heading back to the small screen. Rev Run (aka Joseph Simmons) and his wife Justine Simmons are set to star in “All About the Washingtons,” an autobiographical scripted family sitcom that follows Joey and Justine Washington playing fictionalized versions of themselves. The new comedy is slated for a summer debut on August 10 at 12:01 a.m. PT. Watch the announcement video and view first look photos below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Ethan Nelson has been upped to executive producer of “What Would You Do?” Nelson has worked at ABC News for 11 years, most recently as an executive broadcast producer for “Good Morning America.” He began his career with ABC News in 2004 as a field producer for “20/20” and “Nightline.”

DEALS

Discovery has selected 230 Park Avenue South in New York’s Flatiron district as the location for its new global headquarters. The company will consolidate several of its existing New York office locations into the new space, with a targeted move in date beginning Fall 2019 and continuing through mid-2020, following a renovation of the new facility. “The New Discovery is transforming into a different kind of global media company, and where and how we work is a critical foundation for our future success and growth,” said David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive of Discovery.