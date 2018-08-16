You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Royals' Canceled After Four Seasons at E!

The Royals
The Royals'” reign has come to an end. E! has canceled the one-hour drama series after four seasons, Variety has learned.

E! will not be moving forward with another season of ‘The Royals,’ which launched in 2015 as the network’s first original scripted series,” a spokesperson for E! told Variety in a statement. “Over four seasons, ‘The Royals’ took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions.”

Season 4 of the series aired between March and May earlier this year. In Live+Same Day viewing, the season averaged a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and around 400,000 viewers per episode, down approximately 30% in the key demo from Season 3. Sources say that the show could continue at the cable network Pop, which is a joint venture between CBS Entertainment and Lionsgate Entertainment. Though sources also caution that any deal with Pop is by no means final, it would make sense given that Lionsgate Television co-produces “The Royals” with Universal Cable Productions.

Starring Elizabeth Hurley, “The Royals” followed a fictional modern day royal family as they find love, conspire against one another, and are forced to face long-hidden secrets, all in the name of the crown. In addition to Hurley, it also starred Max Brown, William Moseley, Jake Maskall, Tom Austen, Alexandra Park, and Genevieve Gaunt. Brian Robbins, Joe Davola, and Shauna Phelan served as executive producers.

The cancellation comes after series creator and showrunner Mark Schwahn was fired from the show in December after Variety reported on detailed allegations of sexual harassment during his time on “One Tree Hill.” Twenty-five cast and crew members of “The Royals” also called out Schwahn’s behavior, saying in a letter that Schwahn engaged in “repeated unwanted sexual harassment of multiple female members of cast and crew.”

 

