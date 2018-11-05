You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Rookie’ Picked Up for Full Season at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: eOne

ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.”

The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard of 22 episodes.

Fillion stars as John Nolan, a middle-aged man who fulfills his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. But few on the force are impressed with the oldest rookie the department has ever seen.

In addition to Fillion, the series stars Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

The Rookie” is a co-production between Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. Alexi Hawley serves as writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg and Bill Norcross are also executive producers on the series.

The series has averaged 9.7 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 in Live+7 to date.

ABC previously gave out additional episode orders to both “A Million Little Things” and “The Conners.” Freshman comedy “Single Parents” has also been picked up for a full season.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

More TV

  • MAYANS M.C. -- "Cuervo/Tz'ikb'uul" -- Season

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Nov. 5, 2018: 'Mayans M.C.,' 'The Last Ship'

    ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.” The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard […]

  • Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong to Star

    Shaquille O’Neal, Ken Jeong to Star in Unscripted Series Pilot for TBS

    ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.” The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard […]

  • 'The Rookie' Picked Up for Full

    'The Rookie' Picked Up for Full Season at ABC

    ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.” The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard […]

  • Snapchat to Launch Three More Series

    Snapchat to Launch Three More Series From Barcroft Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.” The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard […]

  • The Kominsky Method Review

    TV Review: Michael Douglas in 'The Kominsky Method'

    ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.” The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard […]

  • President Donald Trump speaks about crude

    NBCUniversal, Fox News Pull Controversial Trump Campaign Ad

    ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.” The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard […]

  • Greg Kinnear in Talks to Star

    Greg Kinnear in Talks to Star in Canal Plus, Fox Adaptation of ‘War of the Worlds'

    ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.” The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad