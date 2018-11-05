‘The Rookie’ Picked Up for Full Season at ABC

ABC has ordered additional episodes of “The Rookie.”

The freshman drama starring Nathan Fillion has been picked up for seven additional episodes, bringing its first season to 20 total. It is the latest example of a broadcast series this season being picked up for a full season that will not consist of the longheld standard of 22 episodes.

Fillion stars as John Nolan, a middle-aged man who fulfills his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. But few on the force are impressed with the oldest rookie the department has ever seen.

In addition to Fillion, the series stars Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

“The Rookie” is a co-production between Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. Alexi Hawley serves as writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg and Bill Norcross are also executive producers on the series.

The series has averaged 9.7 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 in Live+7 to date.

ABC previously gave out additional episode orders to both “A Million Little Things” and “The Conners.” Freshman comedy “Single Parents” has also been picked up for a full season.