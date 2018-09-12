‘The Romanoffs’ New Trailer: Tensions Run High in Matthew Weiner’s Anthology Series

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare.

The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, the majority of which was murdered during the Russian Revolution.

In the new trailer, the characters face struggles in their personal lives that seem to be able to be traced back to their belief in their ancestry.

“Michael, there are so many people out there with your background,” a woman’s voice says as the trailer begins. “And, I guess they’re proud, but they’re really f—ed up.”

As the trailer continues, the voiceovers from various believers and those around them begin to question why being a descendant of the Romanoffs should have such a big impact on their lives. Eventually, the voiceovers establish that perhaps the royal blood is the cause of the believers’ problems: “Boy, you’d think that royal blood dilutes over time, but the poison survives,” says one character.

Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Aaron Eckhart, Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Isabelle Huppert, Paul Reiser, Diane Lane, Andrew Rannells, Kathryn Hahn, Hugh Skinner, Jay R. Ferguson and more star in the series. The full episode lineup, with plot loglines, can been seen here.

“The Romanoffs” hits Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 12.

Watch the full trailer above.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Tomi Lahren Suspended

    Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson to Take Part in 'Fox Nation' Streaming Service

    A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare. The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, […]

  • Jeremy Fox Exits DRG and Drama

    Jeremy Fox Exits DRG and Drama Operation Atrium TV

    A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare. The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, […]

  • Visitors walk in front of a

    Mipcom to Turn Spotlight on Chinese TV Industry

    A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare. The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, […]

  • Viacom Chief Bob Bakish on Paramount's

    Viacom Chief Bob Bakish on Paramount's Turnaround: 'The Mountain is Back'

    A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare. The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, […]

  • 'Laughing at the Dark' Profiles Activist

    'Laughing at the Dark' Profiles Performer-Activist Lauded by Nelson Mandela (EXCLUSIVE)

    A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare. The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, […]

  • Peter Calloway to Adapt 'Alan Wake'

    Peter Calloway to Adapt 'Alan Wake' For Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare. The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, […]

  • Brian Roberts Sun Valley Conference

    Brian Roberts: No Pressure on Comcast, NBCUniversal to Pursue M&A

    A second full-length trailer for Amazon Prime’s anthology series “The Romanoffs” has been released, and the upcoming show from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner looks like it will have drama to spare. The series, which is comprised of eight standalone episodes, features characters all of whom believe they’re a descendant of the famous Romanoff family, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad