‘The Romanoffs’ Reveals First Look Photos, Episode Lineup

The Romanoffs
CREDIT: Sarah Shatz/Amazon

Meet the Romanoffs.

Amazon has released several first look images of the new anthology series from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner, along with a lineup for each of the eight episodes, each of which features different cast members.

“The Romanoffs” marks the first Amazon series to be rolled out on a weekly basis: The first two episodes, “The Violet Hour” and “The Royal We,” will debut on Friday, October 12, with subsequent episodes following each week.

The Romanoffs,” which is created, written, directed and executive produced by Weiner, features eight separate stories about people in contemporary times who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The show’s first trailer, which was released earlier this month, features the sprawling cast discussing their connection to the Romanov family. Each story centers around a new cast in a new location, set in seven countries around the globe.

The episode lineup is as follows:

“The Violet Hour” (October 12): Set in Paris, an ancestral home holds the key to a family’s future. Starring Aaron Eckhart and Marthe Keller (below), Inès Melab and Louise Bourgoin.

The Romanoffs
CREDIT: Amazon/Chris Raphael

“The Royal We” (October 12): With their marriage in a rut, a couple finds their own temptations. Starring Corey Stoll and Janet Montgomery (below), along with Kerry Bishé and Noah Wyle.

The Romanoffs
CREDIT: Jan thijs/Amazon

“House of Special Purpose” (October 19): A movie star and a director go head to head in a battle over what is real. Starring Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Mike Doyle and Paul Reiser.

“Expectation” (October 26): Over a single day in New York City a woman is confronted with every lie she ever told. Starring Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Emily Rudd, Jon Tenney, Mary Kay Place, and Michael O’Neill.

“Bright and High Circle” (November 2): A trusted friend under suspicion tests the loyalties of a tightly-knit community. Starring Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, Andrew Rannells, Cara Buono and Nicole Ari Parker.

“Panorama” (November 9): In Mexico City, an idealistic reporter falls in love with his mysterious subject. Starring Juan Pablo Castañeda, Radha Mitchell and Griffin Dunne.

“End of the Line” (November 16): On a trip abroad to pursue their legacy, a couple faces destruction. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Jay R. Ferguson, Annet Mahendru and Clea Duvall.

“The One That Holds Everything” (November 23): In a story that circles the globe, a man tries to escape a family curse. Starring Hugh Skinner, Adèle Anderson, Hera Hilmar, Ben Miles and JJ Feild.

Semi Chellas also serves as writer and executive producer along with Weiner; Kriss Turner Towner, Blake McCormick. and Kathy Ciric co-executive produce. The behind-the-scenes creative team features a lineup of “Mad Men” veterans, too, including costume designer Janie Bryant, casting directors Carrie Audino and Laura Schiff, and director of photography Chris Manley.

(Pictured: Noah Wyle, Kerry Bishe)

