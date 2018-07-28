Amazon Releases First Trailer, Date for Matthew Weiner’s ‘The Romanoffs’ (Watch)

Introducing “The Romanoffs,” the highly anticipated follow-up to “Mad Men” from creator Matthew Weiner.

Weiner created, wrote, directed and executive produced the anthology series, which will debut October 12 on Amazon Prime Video. While the new trailer doesn’t include any footage, it features the names of the dozens of stars who will appear in the series.

The sprawling cast includes “Mad Men” alums Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Paul Reiser, Isabelle Huppert, Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Jack Huston and Amanda Peet.

Guest stars announced include: Noah Wyle (“Falling Skies”), Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”), Kerry Bishé (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”), Ben Miles (“Collateral”), Mary Kay Place (“Big Love”), Griffin Dunne (“Imposters”), Cara Buono (“Mad Men”), Ron Livingston (“The Conjuring”), Jon Tenney (“Hand of God”), Clea DuVall (“Veep”), Radha Mitchell (“Silent Hill”), among many others.

“The Romanoffs,” which is set around the globe, features eight separate stories about people in contemporary times who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family that ruled Russia from 1613 until the Bolsheviks seized power in 1917.

“The Romanoffs” was shot on location in three continents and seven countries collaborating with local productions and creative talent across Europe, the Americas, and the Far East. Each story takes place in a new location with a new cast. The series will roll out across over 200 countries and territories, with dubbed foreign language versions to follow early next year.

Semi Chellas also serves as writer and executive producer along with Weiner; Kriss Turner Towner, Blake McCormick. and Kathy Ciric co-executive produce. The behind-the-scenes creative team features a lineup of “Mad Men” veterans, too, including costume designer Janie Bryant, casting directors Carrie Audino and Laura Schiff, and director of photography Chris Manley.

The project has been in the works since about a year after the conclusion of “Mad Men.” Weiner opened a writers room last year, and the project landed at Amazon with a budget of $50 million for the eight episodes. The Weinstein Company was originally set to produce in association with Amazon Studios, but Amazon decided to move forward without TWC in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against Harvey Weinstein.

