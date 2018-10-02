HBO Gives Series Order to Danny McBride Televangelist Comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

HBO has given a series order to the Danny McBride comedy “The Righteous Gemstones,” about a family of televangelists.

The series hails from McBride and his frequent collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. McBride wrote the script and serves as executive producer, director and co-star with John Goodman. Hill and Green both executive produce and direct.

The series is described as revolving around a family “with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ,” per HBO. There’s no word yet on the number of episodes ordered or a target premiere date.

Goodman plays patriarch Eli Gemstone, a TV preacher known for his “aggressive salvation techniques.” McBride plays his eldest son, Jesse Gemstone, and heir to the throne.

Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and GregAlan Williams also star.

“Righteous Gemstones” is the third HBO comedy series to hail from McBride, Hill and Green. The trio previously produced “Eastbound and Down,” which ran four seasons from 2009-12, and “Vice Principals,” which wrapped after two seasons last year.