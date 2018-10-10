You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Resident’ Picked Up For Full Season 2 at Fox

Fox has ordered a full second season of “The Resident.”

The second season of the medical drama will now consist of 22 episodes.  The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Fox has aired three episodes of the second season to date.

The series stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Glenn Morshower.

Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce serve as executive producers. Noyce also directed the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television produces.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the amazing team behind ‘The Resident’ have brilliantly offered viewers the ability to see the medical industry through a different lens,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company. “We can’t wait to watch the exceptional cast, as they continue to roam the halls of Chastain Memorial Hospital.”

The Season 2 premiere of the series on Sept. 24 has delivered 8.9 million multi-platform viewers and a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49, marking the show’s most-watched episode excluding its post-NFC Championship premiere. It is paired with the hit series “9-1-1” on Monday nights.

