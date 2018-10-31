‘The Ranch’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “The Ranch” for a fourth season.

The multi-camera comedy debuted the first half of it third season in June. A premiere date for the second half is yet to be set. The fourth season will consist of 20 episodes.

Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger, and Elisha Cuthbert star. The show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father Beau (Elliott). Winger stars as Colt’s mother, Maggie, and Cuthbert stars as Abby.

“The Ranch” was Netflix’s first multi-cam. Since its debut, Netflix has also launched multi-cams like “Fuller House” and ““One Day at a Time.” It was also Netflix’s first show to get a 20 episode order that were split up into 10 episode portions.

Danny Masterson previously starred in the series, but the “That 70’s Show” alum exited the series last December after multiple women came forward to accuse him of rape.

After Masterson’s exit, it was announced that Dax Shephard would join the series in a recurring guest role in the second half of the third season. He could very well return to the series, but it will depend on whether or not the Fox pilot he starred in–“Bless This Mess”–gets ordered to series.