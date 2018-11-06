You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Purge' Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network

The Purge Review
CREDIT: Patti Perret/USA Network

USA Network is pleased to announced the continuation of the annual Purge.

The cable network has ordered a second season of the series based on the Blumhouse horror film franchise. The news comes just hours ahead of the Season 1 finale of the series, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

USA Network is so proud to be the television home for the iconic franchise, ‘The Purge,’” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “The partnership and creative trust of Jason Blum and everyone at Blumhouse Television and Universal Pictures ensured ‘The Purge’s’ successful transition from film to TV – and, along with Universal Cable Productions, we look forward to digging even deeper into the mythology in Season 2.”

The series revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, Season 1 follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, the characters are forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

Season 1 was executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco and Thomas Kelly. Additionally, the entire team behind the blockbuster franchise ‎executive produced: Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sebastien K. Lemercier. The series is a co-production with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Universal Cable Productions.

“James Demonaco has done it again: the propulsive and compelling story he crafted for Season 1 of ‘The Purge’ truly resonated with audiences in a significant way,” said Blum. “We are thrilled to embark on Season 2, and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of ‘The Purge.’”

The series is currently USA’s top drama, averaging 1.2 million viewers per episode in adults 18-49 and 2.3 million total viewers per episode in the Live+7 ratings.

