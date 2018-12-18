×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Passage’ Writer Liz Heldens Inks New Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox TV

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liz Heldens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Liz Heldens has signed a new multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television effective immediately.

News of the deal comes ahead of the midseason launch of the Fox series “The Passage,” based on the book trilogy by Justin Cronin on which Heldens is the writer and executive producer. The series focuses on Project NOAH, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. It premieres on Jan. 14.

Heldens’ new deal calls for her to continue to shepherd the priority project for the studio, as well as develop new television projects.

Liz Heldens is one of the great character-based dramatic writers working today, and getting a new overall for her exclusive services was a huge priority for Dana Walden and me,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs at 20th TV. “She is creating perhaps the biggest show of the year for us and for Fox in ‘The Passage,’ an exciting sci-fi thriller based on the bestselling books that has an incredibly compelling and emotional relationship at its core. She’s knocked this project out of the park in every way and we can’t wait for audiences to see it. But most of all, we cannot say enough good things about Liz and we’re over the moon that she’s decided to make this studio her creative home for many years to come.”

Related

Heldens’ previous work includes serving as a writer and executive producer on Fox’s “The Orville.” She is also well-known for her time spent among the writing staff of the acclaimed NBC series “Friday Night Lights.” She began her career as a young writer working for television legend David E. Kelley.

“I am thrilled to continue my collaboration with Jonnie Davis and the fantastic team at 20th,” Heldens said. “Dana Walden gave me my very first job in television and has been incredibly supportive over the years, always championing my vision. I look forward to developing exciting projects that will engage new audiences, and I cannot wait for people to see ‘The Passage.'”

Heldens is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • Liz Heldens

    'The Passage' Writer Liz Heldens Inks New Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox TV

    Liz Heldens has signed a new multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television effective immediately. News of the deal comes ahead of the midseason launch of the Fox series “The Passage,” based on the book trilogy by Justin Cronin on which Heldens is the writer and executive producer. The series focuses on Project NOAH, [...]

  • Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin

    'America's Got Talent' Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

    “America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today. “It feels amazing to be joining Syco and I am super excited and feel so lucky,” said the native of Hartlepool in Northern England. “I’ve always wanted to work on original [...]

  • 'Elementary' to End CBS Run After

    'Elementary' to End CBS Run After Season 7

    “Elementary” is coming to an end on CBS, Variety has confirmed. The procedural will wrap up following its upcoming seventh season on the broadcaster, which does not currently have a premiere date. All 13 episodes of Season 7 have been shot. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network and producers came to [...]

  • Sarah Selecky Radiant Shimmering Light

    Muse Entertainment Acquires Rights to Sarah Selecky Novel 'Radiant Shimmering Light' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Muse Entertainment has acquired the rights to Sarah Selecky’s novel “Radiant Shimmering Light” with plans to develop it for television, Variety has learned exclusively. The story follows Lilian Quick, a 40-year-old struggling pet portrait artist whose life changes drastically when she starts working for her motivational guru cousin, Eleven Novak. The job helps Lilian improve [...]

  • AMERICAN DAD

    TV News Roundup: 'American Dad' Sets Season 16 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, TBS announced the premiere date for season 16 of “American Dad!,” and YouTube released a trailer for season two of “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” DATES “American Dad!” is returning for its sixteenth season Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/ PT on TBS. This season, show creator Seth McFarlane will [...]

  • Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS CorporationAllen

    Moonves Lawyer: CBS Investigation Was 'Foreordained' With 'Baseless Conclusions'

    A lawyer for Leslie Moonves has blasted the conclusions of the CBS internal investigation that cost the former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO the $120 million severance package he was due prior to his Sept. 9 ouster amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations. Moonves continues to assert that his workplace-related sexual encounters were consensual, despite numerous [...]

  • What Does Channing Dungey Mean for

    What Does Channing Dungey Mean for Netflix? (Column)

    The media brand whose identity is having no identity has just hired an executive who made her name on her taste. Netflix’s news Monday that Channing Dungey was entering the company in a newly created role as vice president of original content would seem to be a step forward for a company whose vast volume [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad